COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Lou Pomanti & Friends

Live music concert. Aug 19. Doors 7 pm. $40-$70. Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne. https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/jaymz-bee-presents-lou-pomanti-the-phoenix-concert-theatre-tickets/11244485

Aug 4, 2021

Lou Pomanti & Friends

8 8 people viewed this event.

Live music concert. Aug 19. Doors 7 pm. $40-$70. Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne. https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/jaymz-bee-presents-lou-pomanti-the-phoenix-concert-theatre-tickets/11244485

Additional Details

Location - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Venue Address - 410 Sherbourne, Toronto

Date And Time
2021-08-19 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-19 @ 11:00 PM

Location
410 Sherbourne, Toronto, 410 Sherbourne, Toronto

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Phoenix Concert Theatre

Share With Friends