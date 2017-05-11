Lounge Night
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
Celebration of music featuring singer-songwriter Craig Cardiff, drinks and a silent auction of unique and one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds will help families access nature education programs through the p.i.n.e. project. 7 pm. $25.75.
Info
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4 View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World
please enable javascript to view