NOW MagazineAll EventsLove Your Body 2021 Reveal Live on Youtube

Love Your Body 2021 Reveal Live on Youtube

Love Your Body 2021 Reveal Live on Youtube

by
11 11 people viewed this event.

NOW Magazine’s special Love Your Body issue this year will reflect the realities of living with COVID-19. Tune in to NOW’s YouTube channel to catch a roundtable chat with Associate Entertainment Editor Glenn Sumi and participants Jessie Olsen, Denise Mcloud and Gelek Badheytsang about creating the Love Your Body feature during the pandemic – and why it’s more important than ever.

Jan 13 at 7 pm. Free.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhIPnen1TR0&feature=youtu.be

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-13 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-01-13 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.