Love Your Body 2021 Reveal Live on Youtube

NOW Magazine’s special Love Your Body issue this year will reflect the realities of living with COVID-19. Tune in to NOW’s YouTube channel to catch a roundtable chat with Associate Entertainment Editor Glenn Sumi and participants Jessie Olsen, Denise Mcloud and Gelek Badheytsang about creating the Love Your Body feature during the pandemic – and why it’s more important than ever.

Jan 13 at 7 pm. Free.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhIPnen1TR0&feature=youtu.be