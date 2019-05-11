Lovers and Other Strangers: Improvised

Lovers and Other Strangers aired nightly on CHFI 98.1 in the 90s. It had inspirational readings, soft rock and synthesizers. At this show, comedians improvise a set based on this emotional radio show. Featuring Callum Wratten, Rebecca Payne, D.J. Mausner, Zohaib Khan, Tom Hearn, Antony Hall, Kyah Green, Coko Galore, Ajahnis Charley and Rosh Abdullah. 11 pm. $10.

