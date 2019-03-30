Celebrate the Low Carb Lifestyle. The Low Carb Lifestyle Show brings Toronto’s low carb community together. Low carb and keto enthusiasts can enjoy the opportunity to sample food, drinks and low carb products and services. This unique and intimate event will give attendees a sneak peak into the low carb movement and low carb options, currently in and being introduced in the marketplace. 10 am-8 pm. $30. facebook.com/lowcarblifestyleshow,

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/low-carb-lifestyle-show-tickets-54113745670?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete