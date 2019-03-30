Low Carb Lifestyle Show

Delta Toronto City Centre 75 Lower Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Celebrate the Low Carb Lifestyle. The Low Carb Lifestyle Show brings Toronto’s low carb community together. Low carb and keto enthusiasts can enjoy the opportunity to sample food, drinks and low carb products and services. This unique and intimate event will give attendees a sneak peak into the low carb movement and low carb options, currently in and being introduced in the marketplace. 10 am-8 pm. $30.   facebook.com/lowcarblifestyleshow

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/low-carb-lifestyle-show-tickets-54113745670?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

Delta Toronto City Centre 75 Lower Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
416-347-9366
