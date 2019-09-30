Low Income Retirement Planning

John Stapleton from Open Policy Ontario shares how to get the most from income security programs such as Old Age Security, Guaranteed Income Supplement, and Canada Pension Plan. He talks about how these programs interact with each other and with other financial products such as RRSPs and Tax Free Savings Accounts. Most useful for ages 55-64. 6-8 pm. Free. Room 224. No registration required.

