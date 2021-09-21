Election

Lowest Of The Low

Sep 21, 2021

Lowest Of The Low

13 13 people viewed this event.

Intimate, seated and social distanced shows. Dec 17 and 18 at 8:30 pm. $49.50. Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen W. https://www.showclix.com/event/lowestofthelowlp/listing

Full Covid vaccination will be required to enter the venue.

Additional Details

Location Address - 370 Queen W

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 08:30 PM
Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 to

Location
Horseshoe Tavern

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

NOW Magazine