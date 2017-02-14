Loyalists Of Toronto

St David's Towers Community Room 51 Donlands, Toronto, Ontario

Meeting of the Gov. Simcoe Branch UELAC.  Speaker Richard Fiennes-Clinton talks on Loyalists that played a role in the settlement of York (now Toronto) following the move from Newark (Niagara-on-the-Lake) in 1793. 7:30 pm. Free. in the St. David's Towers Community Room, 51 Donlands, next door. uelgovsimcoe.org/meetings.php

Free
416-921-7756

