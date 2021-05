The Italian Contemporary Film Festival presents a drive-in screening of the animated film. A coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. June 19 at 9 pm. Gates at 7:15 pm. Tickets from $50. Ontario Place, 955 Lakeshore W. https://icff.ca/luca

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Food Banks Canada.