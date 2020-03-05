Lucky Ball
2nd Floor Events 461 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
Each year the Fort York Food Bank's annual Lucky Ball supports over 21% of the food bank's annual operation costs, and is critical to the food bank's ability to support the downtown community. Join us for this fabulous party, featuring an open bar, lots of food, a silent auction, and live music from the Big Smoke Brass Band. 7 pm-midnight. $80-$100.
2nd Floor Events 461 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
