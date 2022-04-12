Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Luis Jacob – Borderline Cases: Two in the Bush

Apr 12, 2022

Luis Jacob – Borderline Cases: Two in the Bush

154 154 people viewed this event.

Patel Brown presents Luis Jacob’s newest solo exhibition Borderline Cases: Two in the Bush reveals the autobiography of line work, mark making, and gesture through a body of work that has coalesced over three decades. New spirograph works speak across time to paintings and sketches to trace the energy and aura of the work of art in all its boundless energy. March 26-May 7. Patel Brown, 21 Wade. www.patelbrown.com

This exhibition also runs alongside the exhibition Borderline Cases: One in the Hand at Pumice Raft, from March 20-April 24, 2022.

Additional Details

Location Address - 21 Wade, Toronto

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022
to Sat, May 7th, 2022

Location

Patel Brown

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine