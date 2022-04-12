Luis Jacob – Borderline Cases: Two in the Bush

Patel Brown presents Luis Jacob’s newest solo exhibition Borderline Cases: Two in the Bush reveals the autobiography of line work, mark making, and gesture through a body of work that has coalesced over three decades. New spirograph works speak across time to paintings and sketches to trace the energy and aura of the work of art in all its boundless energy. March 26-May 7. Patel Brown, 21 Wade. www.patelbrown.com

This exhibition also runs alongside the exhibition Borderline Cases: One in the Hand at Pumice Raft, from March 20-April 24, 2022.