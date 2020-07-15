Luke Parnell

NOW MagazineAll EventsLuke Parnell

03
Jul
-
22
Aug

351 people viewed this event.

Indigenous History In Colour exhibition of paintings. Jul 3-Aug 22. Free.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-03 to
2020-08-22
 

Location

1445 Dundas West, Toronto ON, 1445 Dundas West, Toronto ON
 

Venue

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

