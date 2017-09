by d'bi.young anitafrika (The Watah Theatre). Set in post-apocalypse Turtle Island, a group of freedom fighters use try to survive and redeem humanity in this Afro-futuris dub opera. Previews from Sep 22, opens Sep 26 and runs to Oct 14, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat 2:30 pm. $27-$32, Wed mat pwyc. Extraspace.