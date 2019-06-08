Lulaworld Festival: Alvaro Benavides & Alto Voltage, DJ Santiago Valasquez
Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
Expect hard-hitting, super-charged Nuyorican-style salsa when Venezuelan-born, NYC-based Benavides (of Pedrito Martinez Group fame) joins Luis Orbegoso & Alto Voltage for a night of high-energy repertoire born in the great salsa cities of Toronto and New York. Complimentary dance lesson with Baila Boogaloo at 9 pm. DJ Valasquez spinning salsa, bachata, reggaeton & top 40. Doors 6:30pm, show 10:15 pm. $20.
