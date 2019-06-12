Lulaworld Festival: Bianca Gismonti Trio, OKAN

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9

Brazilian pianist Bianca Gismonti is interweaving her own compositions with an ongoing exploration of the repertoire of her father, the great composer, pianist and guitarist Egberto Gismonti. Guests women-led OKAN fuses Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, soul and global rhythms. Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $25, adv $20.

