Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Luminato Festival

Luminato is going local this year, with a mix of online and in-person programming under the theme Love Letters to.

Sep 21, 2021

Luminato Festival

18 18 people viewed this event.

Luminato is going local this year, with a mix of online and in-person programming under the theme Love Letters to Toronto. Highlights include a conversation between photographer Edward Burtynsky and climate activist Allie Rougeot; Director X’s political dance film New Monuments featuring choreographcy by Tanisha Scott; concert series Guided By Starlight and Christine Brubaker’s reworking of Shakespeare’s Henry V set during the G20 Summit protests in Toronto in June 2010. October 13-21. Free. luminatofestival.ca

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 13th, 2021
Thu, Oct 21st, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine