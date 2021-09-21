Luminato Festival

Luminato is going local this year, with a mix of online and in-person programming under the theme Love Letters to Toronto. Highlights include a conversation between photographer Edward Burtynsky and climate activist Allie Rougeot; Director X’s political dance film New Monuments featuring choreographcy by Tanisha Scott; concert series Guided By Starlight and Christine Brubaker’s reworking of Shakespeare’s Henry V set during the G20 Summit protests in Toronto in June 2010. October 13-21. Free. luminatofestival.ca