Luminato Festival

Massive showcase of art, music, dance, theatre, film, literary events and more. Performances by LAL, Le Patin Libre, Jean-Michel Blais, Wolf Saga, Leanne Simpson, Tanya Tagaq, Akram Khan, Vakhtangov State Academic Theater and others, the Breakin' Convention Hip-Hop Dance showcase and more. Various prices and venues, some events free. See website for details.