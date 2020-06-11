Luminato Festival 2020 Online

to Google Calendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Three days of virtual programming, bringing artists and thinkers together with audiences from across Canada and around the world. Streaming on Luminato’s website and social media channels, the weekend will feature live and pre-recorded performances, conversations, panels, DJ sets and participatory programming, alongside key works from past Luminato Festivals. This free event will run from 7 pm on Thursday (June 11) until late Saturday night (June 13), and will include family programming beginning at 10 am on Saturday. Jun 11-13 Free. See website for updates and details.

facebook.com/luminatofestival // info@luminato.com

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Festivals
416-368-4849
to Google Calendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Luminato Festival 2020 Online - 2020-06-11 00:00:00