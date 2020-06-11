Luminato Festival 2020 Online

Three days of virtual programming, bringing artists and thinkers together with audiences from across Canada and around the world. Streaming on Luminato’s website and social media channels, the weekend will feature live and pre-recorded performances, conversations, panels, DJ sets and participatory programming, alongside key works from past Luminato Festivals. This free event will run from 7 pm on Thursday (June 11) until late Saturday night (June 13), and will include family programming beginning at 10 am on Saturday. Jun 11-13 Free. See website for updates and details.

facebook.com/luminatofestival // info@luminato.com