Luminato Festival Toronto: Virtual 2020
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Luminato Festival Toronto Goes Virtual! From June 11 to 13, Luminato returns with 3 days of free, virtual programming, bringing more than 70 artists together with audiences from across Canada and around the world. Join us for a weekend of world premiers, theatre, music, film, intense conversations, late night DJs, burlesque and more, streaming for free. on luminatofestival.com.
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free, Partner
Community Events