Luminato Festival Toronto: Virtual 2020

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Luminato Festival Toronto Goes Virtual! From June 11 to 13, Luminato returns with 3 days of free, virtual programming, bringing more than 70 artists together with audiences from across Canada and around the world. Join us for a weekend of world premiers, theatre, music, film, intense conversations, late night DJs, burlesque and more, streaming for free. on luminatofestival.com.

