Luminous 2021

Heliconian Hall presents a group photography exhibit featuring eight Heliconian artists: Linda Briskin, Margaret Kittel Canale, Neema Laikin-Dainow, Kye Marshall, Mary Perdue, Joanne Shenfeld, Jana Skarecky and Patricia Stamp. Oct 1-Nov 25. 35 Hazelton. http://www.heliconianclub.org

In-person reception with background chamber music played by the Heliconian Piano Trio. 2-5 pm, Oct 2. Register https://torontoheliconianclub.wildapricot.org/event-4451666

Zoom reception 2 pm, Oct 17. The zoom reception will feature the exhibition works, artist comments, and Ekphrasis – responses of other arts (dance, poetry, music) to visual art (photography). There will be performancesby musicians Kye Marshall, Susanna McCleary, Jana Skarecky and Dorothy de Val; poets Kate Marshall Flaherty and Kate Rogers; and dancer Kaitlyn Seibold.

Register https://torontoheliconianclub.wildapricot.org/event-4458342