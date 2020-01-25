Lunar New Year Lion Dance

Shangri-la Toronto 188 University, Toronto, Ontario

Wushu Project Toronto will perform a traditional Lion Dance and eye-dotting ceremony. Lion dancers will demonstrate their talents and acrobatics to drive away evil spirits to the beat of drums and the clash of cymbals. As tradition, the lion will partake in the “eating of the lettuce” in order to instill prosperity and good fortune. 3:30 pm. Free. In the lobby lounge.

Shangri-la Toronto 188 University, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free
