Lunch Hour Outdoor Mosaic Making

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

In conjunction with the Community Arts Space programme, Waterloo Architecture’s What Makes a Space a Place?, we will paint tiles and use them to decorate mosaic benches extending onto the sidewalk. Tile-painting will take place in the front plaza. Noon-1 pm. Free w/ registration.

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Free, Kid-Friendly
