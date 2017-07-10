Lunch Hour Outdoor Mosaic Making
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
In conjunction with the Community Arts Space programme, Waterloo Architecture’s What Makes a Space a Place?, we will paint tiles and use them to decorate mosaic benches extending onto the sidewalk. Tile-painting will take place in the front plaza. Noon-1 pm. Free w/ registration.
Info
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events