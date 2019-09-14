Moon Merge

to Google Calendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario

Harvest Moon event with live podcast recording with Pondercast host Laurie Brown and musician Joshua Van Tassel, performances by Choir! Choir! Choire, Bernice and silent disco set by Rich Aucoin as part of the presentation of Museum of the Moon sculptural work by artist Luke Jerram. 7:30 pm. Free. thebentway.ca/event/moon-merge

Info

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Critics' Picks
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
to Google Calendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Moon Merge - 2019-09-14 19:30:00