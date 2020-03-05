In Keith Loach’s Music, Brain and Praxis talk, he will discuss the role music can play in improving our lives. He connects-the-dots through philosophy, brain research, industry analysis, and the arts to build an argument for the definition of good health. Find out what happens in our brains when we play, listen and move to music. 7 pm. Free.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT436654&R=EVT436654