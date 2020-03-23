Money Heist is a fundraising event themed around Netflix's hit show. Challenge your knowledge of Money Heist with our fun trivia game. Grab your friends and join in a fun game of giant jenga or pool, place your bets on the silent auction to win tickets to major sporting events, spread your arms wide to get the most of our raffle tickets, take a mugshot with your friends in the staple robbers red jumpsuits, try out that tattoo you want to get with henna, and make it rain with some *fake* bills. 7 pm. $16-$25.