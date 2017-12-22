Macbeth Puppet Production

The Crowded Puppet Theatre presents Macbeth in four parts for adults. A crowd of 33 string puppets will present the Shakespearean tragedy over the course of four half-hour episodes with 10 min. breaks in between. They are manipulated by three puppeteers: Esther Boles, creator of the production, Uri Livne-Bar and Catt Filippov. The production includes violin, harp and flute music, as well as bugles, kazoos and various percussions. The puppeteers are visible and acting throughout. Dec 22 at 6 pm. Pwyc.