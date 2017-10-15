Machik Tibet Film Screening

Propeller Coffee Co 50 Wade, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2Z3

Screening of Tharlo, an award-winning film from Tibet by Pema Tseden. The screening will be followed by a discussion moderated by Dr. Losang Rabgey, co-founder and Executive Director of Machik, a non profit organization working in Tibet. 7-9:30 pm. Free.

Due to limited seating, we request that you register online: RSVP at bitly.com/machiktibetfilm

Propeller Coffee Co 50 Wade, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2Z3 View Map
Free
Community Events, Film
