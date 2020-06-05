Online screening of the film by Rubaiyat Hossain. Shimu (played by Rikita Nandini Shimu) works in a clothing factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Faced with difficult and dangerous working conditions, she decides to start a union with her co-workers. In the face of threats from the management and disapproval of her husband, Shimu is determined to go on. Together, the women must fight and find a way. 6 pm. $10.

filmswelike.com/virtual-cinema-made-in-bangladesh

Proceeds from the virtual ticket purchases will help sustain programming and support efforts to reopen the Human Rights Watch Film Festival (Toronto, ON).