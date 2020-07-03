Made In Canada : A Summer Blockbuster Series

Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Friday Night Lights Series Drive-In Edition with screenings of Canadian-made films. Jul 3 and 24, Aug 7 and 21 and Sept 4. Free. Reserve. 

Friday Night Light 2020 Movie Schedule: (Doors will open an hour before show time).

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Arrival (2016). The sci-fi spectacle by director Denis Villeneuve. At dusk (approximately 9 pm).

Friday, July 24, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approximately 9 pm)

Friday, August 7, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approximately 9 pm)

Friday, August 21, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approximately 8:30 pm)

Friday, September 4, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approximately 8:30 pm)

All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events, Film
