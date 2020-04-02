MADERoadTrip with Jay Baruchel

MADE | NOUS, a national initiative that celebrates the works of Canadian creators in film, television, video games and digital entertainment today launched its 30 day #MADERoadTrip via its social channels. While the country is practicing social distancing, MADE is challenging its newest ambassador, Canadian comedy treasure Jay Baruchel, to take fans on a coast to coast to coast tour of Canada by posting top recommendations of Canadian content available to stream at home. Every day starting today until April 30 at 12 PM EST, Baruchel will post a recommendation of a Canadian film or television series created in different parts of Canada.

