Hugh’s Room Live concert. November 24 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm), at 3030 Dundas Street West. $30 (livestream $10).

From the ashes of Rant Maggie Rant, Maggie’s Wake is carving a path through uncharted waters, blending Folk Tradition and contemporary composition. Focusing on fiery instrumentals and rich vocal harmony, Maggie’s Wake takes you on a journey through time and emotion, and promises to leave your toes tapping and your heart smiling!

Rooted in Southwestern Ontario, Maggie’s Wake is a collaboration of Lindsay Schindler (of Rant Maggie Rant) on fiddle and vocals, and Tara Dunphy (of the Rizdales) on whistle, flute, fiddle & vocals. They are joined by a powerhouse band of Kyle Waymouth, Andrew Kosty and Rob Larose.