Magic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed

Art of Time Ensemble virtual live concert. Lou Reed’s iconic songs are explored in inventive arrangements for a ten-piece ensemble, fronted by a host of singers including Margo & Michael Timmins (of Cowboy Junkies), Kevin Hearn, Shakura S’Aida, John Southworth, Sarah Slean, Jessica Leung and Tom Wilson. The ensemble features a collective of jazz and classical musicians including Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, saxophonist John Johnson, bassist George Koller, drummer Mark Mariash, cellist Rachel Mercer, violinists Stephen Sitarski &Cordelia Paw, Douglas Perry on viola, guitarist Rob Piltch and Kevin Turcotte on trumpet. Available Feb 4 at 7:30 pm to Feb 7 at 7:30 pm. Free. https://artoftimeensemble.com/events
Location - Virtual Event
