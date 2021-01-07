NOW MagazineAll EventsMagic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed

Magic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed

Magic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed

by
Art of Time Ensemble virtual live concert. Lou Reed's iconic songs are explored in inventive arrangements for a ten-piece ensemble, fronted by a host of singers including Margo & Michael Timmins (of Cowboy Junkies), Kevin Hearn, Shakura S'Aida, John Southworth, Sarah Slean, Jessica Leung and Tom Wilson. The ensemble features a collective of jazz and classical musicians including Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, saxophonist John Johnson, bassist George Koller, drummer Mark Mariash, cellist Rachel Mercer, violinists Stephen Sitarski & Cordelia Paw, Douglas Perry on viola, guitarist Rob Piltch and Kevin Turcotte on trumpet. Available Feb 4 at 7:30 pm to Feb 7 at 7:30 pm. Free.

2021-02-04 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-07 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event

Virtual Event

