Magical Herbal Tea Blends
Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6
Savour the look feel and scent of dozens of herbs, listen to herb lore peppered with a bit of science, commune and compose your tea blend. Take home with a jar of your own favourite blend and the confidence to explore the taste and healing power of herbs. 7-0 pm. $10 materials and pwyc. facebook.com/events/773484372991655
