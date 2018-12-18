Magical Herbal Tea Blends

to Google Calendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6

Savour the look feel and scent of dozens of herbs, listen to herb lore peppered with a bit of science, commune and compose your tea blend. Take home with a jar of your own favourite blend and the confidence to explore the taste and healing power of herbs. 7-0 pm. $10 materials and pwyc.  facebook.com/events/773484372991655

Info
Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6 View Map
Community Events
647-827-6968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Magical Herbal Tea Blends - 2018-12-18 19:00:00