Kevin Ahfat, the Canadian-born pianist concerto debut with Mandle Philharmonic. The programme includes the virtuosic Piano Concerto No.1 by Tchaikovsky, and Mahler’s “Titan” Symphony. 7 pm. $6-$10. facebook.com/events/2031671186947923,

Tickets: ticketmaster.ca/event/1000564BA1F02B20