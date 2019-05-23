Mainstage Theatre Company presents the musical by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman and Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right. May 23-26, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 1:30 pm. $35, stu $20.

mainstagetheatre.com/newsies.html