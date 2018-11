Mainstage Theatre Company presents musical by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. A lonely orphan finds wonders in the mysterious hidden garden of her gloomy uncle's manor in Yorkshire. Dec 14-16, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $35, stu $20.

mainstagetheatre.com/the-secret-garden.html