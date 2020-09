Is There Justice? solo exhibition solo exhibition by Iraqi-Canadian artist Mais Al-Sheikhly. The first in a series, this collection explores the human spirit, the injustices we do to ourselves, and how this turns outwards to create our lived experiences. . Oct 1-7. Reception 6-9 pm, Oct 1. Daily meet and greet with the artist taking place October 2 – 7, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm. http://artagallery.ca