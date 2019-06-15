Major League Quidditch
L'Amoreaux Sports Complex 100 Silver Springs, Toronto, Ontario M1V 1S4
The Toronto Raiders, a new real-life quidditch franchise are hosting a three-game series against the Cleveland Riff. The games, which are free and open to the public, take place from 3-6 pm. Free.
major-league-quidditch.ticketleap.com
Quidditch is a mixed gender, full-contact sport played by over 600 teams in 40 countries.
All Ages, Free
