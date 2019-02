Mejuri celebrates International Women’s Day with an evening of panel discussions at Free Agency. Hear four influential women share their struggles, successes and major milestones. 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca

Justine Lancon, creative director at Mejuri; Britt Barkwell, founder of Trouvaille; Hana James, co-founder + director of Community at Greenhouse Juice Co; and Jessey Finizio, sales director at Refinery 29 Canada.