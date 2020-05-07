Make Love Not War
AKIN Vitrine 1747 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario
Storefront installation visible from the street. The installation consists of still 2D images and 3D altered toys exploring the interaction between location and individuals. Each room in the doll house tells a unique story that reminds us that the future is bright with a vision of LOVE instead of WAR especially during this period of uncertainty due to COVID-19. To May 31. http://facebook.com/walt-segers
