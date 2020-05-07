Make Love Not War

AKIN Vitrine 1747 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario

Storefront installation visible from the street. The installation consists of still 2D images and 3D altered toys exploring the interaction between location and individuals. Each room in the doll house tells a unique story that reminds us that the future is bright with a vision of LOVE instead of WAR especially during this period of uncertainty due to COVID-19. To May 31. http://facebook.com/walt-segers

Info

AKIN Vitrine 1747 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Art
