Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms

Workshop experimenting with making blushes, mineral finishing powder, eyeshadows etc using a variety of clays and mica shimmery colours. In the afternoon we'll make our own lip balm (bring a used lipstick tube if you can), healing concealer balm (bring a used lipstick tube if you can), very challenging but worthwhile custom cream foundation. 10 am-4 pm. $150-$225.

facebook.com/events/155192125375353