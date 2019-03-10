Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms

to Google Calendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6

Workshop experimenting with making blushes, mineral finishing powder, eyeshadows etc using a variety of clays and mica shimmery colours. In the afternoon we'll make our own lip balm (bring a used lipstick tube if you can), healing concealer balm (bring a used lipstick tube if you can), very challenging but worthwhile custom cream foundation. 10 am-4 pm. $150-$225.

facebook.com/events/155192125375353

Info

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6 View Map
Health & Wellness
647-827-6968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Make Mineral Make Up and Lip Balms - 2019-03-10 10:00:00