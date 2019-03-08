Make Mojo Massage Oil
Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6
What oils are good for the skin and why? How do essential oils affect the mood and libido? Which oils are "aphrodisiac" and why? You'll learn about slippery, safe and healing ingredients, and make your own 60ml glass pump bottle of mojo oil. 7-9 pm. $10 + pwyc.
More info & register: anarreshealth.ca/workshop/workshop-make-mojo-massage-oil
anarreshealth@gmail.com // facebook.com/events/371225123697881
Info
Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6 View Map
Community Events