What oils are good for the skin and why? How do essential oils affect the mood and libido? Which oils are "aphrodisiac" and why? You'll learn about slippery, safe and healing ingredients, and make your own 60ml glass pump bottle of mojo oil. 7-9 pm. $10 + pwyc.

More info & register: anarreshealth.ca/workshop/workshop-make-mojo-massage-oil

anarreshealth@gmail.com // facebook.com/events/371225123697881