Make Organic Glycerine Soaps

Shun preservatives and sodium laurel sulphates and learn to make vegetable glycerine soap made with organically grown oils. Learn how to melt, pour, set, cut and package 6 soaps hand made by you. Experiment with adding goodies like natural clays for colour, butters such as cocoa and shea for skin benefits and flowers, messages or ornaments for fun. 7 pm. Pwyc and $10 materials.