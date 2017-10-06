Make Organic Glycerine Soaps
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1
Shun preservatives and sodium laurel sulphates and learn to make vegetable glycerine soap made with organically grown oils. Learn how to melt, pour, set, cut and package 6 soaps hand made by you. Experiment with adding goodies like natural clays for colour, butters such as cocoa and shea for skin benefits and flowers, messages or ornaments for fun. 7 pm. Pwyc and $10 materials.
Info
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1 View Map
Community Events