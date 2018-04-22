Make Your Own Bike Tube Flogger

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5

Make your own mini flogger from rubber bike tubes in this hands-on workshop with Dayna Danger, a queer Métis/Saulteaux/Polish visual artist who will be here from Montreal for the opening weekend of FORWARD FACING, a Featured Exhibition of the CONTACT Photography Festival. Workshop is PWYC, and materials will be provided. 2-4 pm. Pre-register.

Space is limited. Pre-register at rsvp@criticaldistance.ca

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
