Make Your Own Bike Tube Flogger
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
Make your own mini flogger from rubber bike tubes in this hands-on workshop with Dayna Danger, a queer Métis/Saulteaux/Polish visual artist who will be here from Montreal for the opening weekend of FORWARD FACING, a Featured Exhibition of the CONTACT Photography Festival. Workshop is PWYC, and materials will be provided. 2-4 pm. Pre-register.
Space is limited. Pre-register at rsvp@criticaldistance.ca
Info
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5 View Map
Community Events