Make Your Own Seed Paper
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Come visit Dornith Doherty’s piece Archiving Eden: Exchange on Floor 1 and learn all about seed vaults and their important role in preserving biodiversity. Then check out our drop-in workshop led by MOCA staff and learn how to make your own plantable seed paper using only three materials. 11 am-4 pm. Free.
Info
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2 View Map
Earth Day
All Ages, Free
Community Events