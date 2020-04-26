Make Your Own Seed Paper

 Come visit Dornith Doherty’s piece Archiving Eden: Exchange on Floor 1 and learn all about seed vaults and their important role in preserving biodiversity. Then check out our drop-in workshop led by MOCA staff and learn how to make your own plantable seed paper using only three materials. 11 am-4 pm. Free.

Info

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2 View Map
Earth Day
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-530-2500
