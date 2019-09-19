Making A Complaint About The Police
Brentwood Library 36 Brentwood N, Toronto, Ontario
OIPRD presentation. 6:30-7:30 pm. Free.
The Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) is the arm's-length agency of the Ministry of the Attorney General that receives, manages and oversees all public complaints about police in Ontario. As an independent civilian police oversight agency, the OIPRD does not advocate for the police, the public or the government.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT413265&R=EVT413265
Info
Brentwood Library 36 Brentwood N, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events