Making A Complaint About The Police

Jane/Sheppard Library 1906 Sheppard W, Toronto, Ontario

OIPRD presentation. 6-7 pm. Free.

The Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) is the arm's-length agency of the Ministry of the Attorney General that receives, manages and oversees all public complaints about police in Ontario. As an independent civilian police oversight agency, the OIPRD does not advocate for the police, the public or the government.

