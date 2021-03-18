Making Good Trouble: IDERD 2021 – International Day for the Elimination of Racism & Discrimination

Toronto & York Region Labour Council and Urban Alliance on Race Relations – UARR host an online forum discussing what it means to come together to combat hate and racism to build a better society in our homes, workplaces, and society at large. March 21 at 3 pm. RSVP http://www.tinyurl.com/IDERD2021

On March 21st, 1960 Black people in the township of Sharpeville South Africa gathered to peacefully protest the passage of apartheid laws in that country. Police fired on them killing 69 and wounding hundreds; many shot in their backs. In 1966 the United Nation General Assembly proclaimed 21 March International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The apartheid system in South Africa was eventually dismantled, but the struggle to end racism continues across the globe.

In Toronto amidst the pandemic and calls to end racial discrimination, nooses have been found hanging in construction sites. We will not forget the callous attempt in 2014 to pass off the hanging of nooses in a store window as high fashion artist display. It took days to get the window display taken down. We know nooses are a stark reminder of a time when Black in North America could be hung for simple being Black.

On March 21, 2021 Toronto & York Region Labour Council, Urban Alliance on Race Relations, Labour Community Services, and Canadian Anti-Hate Network will offer a platform to commemorate the Sharpeville massacre and to build actionable strategies focused on eradicating racial discrimination.

Yes, the work to eliminate racial discrimination is challenging, and we as union and community members will continue to do that work. Each sponsoring organization has undertaken significant activates to end racism and continue to work collaboratively to fortify their individual efforts. One such effort is the Charter of Inclusive Workplaces and Communities developed by Toronto & York Region Labour Council and Labour Community Services as part of their Yes, It Matters: Addressing Systemic Racism! Campaign. Their vision is to have every unionized workplace adopt the charter and act on its implementation plan. Many unions have already done so with construction unions pushing the charter industry wide.

In response to nooses on construction sites the Carpenters Union acted quickly removing the guilty party from their ranks, institutionalized and affirmed their commitment to ending racism by appointing an Equity and Diversity Representative and adopting the Charter of Inclusive Workplaces and Communities. On February 24, 2021 developers, contractors, unions, associations, and workers were unified in their support for Toronto’s Declaration of Inclusive Workplaces & Communities in recognition that systemic racism and discrimination harms the construction industry.