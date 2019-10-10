Making Mad: How Expressions Of Vulnerability Connect Us

Through humour and pathos, the artists in Making Mad Exhibition, part of 2019 Rendezvous with Madness Festival, explore the ways in which depictions of vulnerability in their work resonate on a human scale. Featured Artists: Alison Crouse, Peter Dillman, Esmond Lee, Ben McCarthy & SpekWork, Sarah Trad and Véronique Vallières. Curated by Claudette Abrams.

Oct 11-20, opening reception 7-11 pm Oct 10. Tue-Sun noon-6 pm. Free.

workmanarts.com/rwm-events/making-mad