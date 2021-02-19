Making Space: Stories of Disabled Youth in the GTA

Myseum of Toronto presents a two-part online storytelling event series exploring the past and present experiences of disabled and chronically ill youth growing up in Toronto. Featuring personal narratives and artwork, this program is a space for recognition, solidarity and celebration, exploring how the landscape for disabled youth has shifted over time.

March 11 & 18 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register online at bit.ly/StoriesOfDYNOW

Part One: This storytelling event will bring to light stories from the 1960s-1980s as calls for deinstitutionalization and disability rights policy were gaining momentum, and an activist movement towards community living was gaining ground. March 11 at 7 pm.

Part Two: This storytelling event will explore the present day lived experiences of disabled and chronically ill youth and young adults as they navigate a city that, according to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, aims to be barrier free by 2025. March 18 at 7 pm.